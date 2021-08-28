NESN Logo Sign In

When Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared the news that Kiké Hernández had tested positive for COVID-19, he said Boston may need to pull from its injured list sooner rather than later in order to get some reinforcements on the field.

While the manager said before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Indians that he hadn’t given much thought to what the exact plan would be, he said he expected to speed up the rehab process for utility man Danny Santana, who has been on the IL since July 21 due to a groin injury.

Did Santana hear about his manager’s comments? That’s anyone’s guess. But at the very least, he played like he’s ready for a promotion in a game for Double-A Portland on Friday.

Batting leadoff and playing center field, Santana was 2-for-3 with a home run. He also scored in the first inning after reaching on a single.

Danny Santana is 2-for-2 with a home run tonight. pic.twitter.com/uN8aSem1yb — Maine Whoopie Pies (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 27, 2021

Santana is hitting just .230 with 27 strikeouts through 33 games for Boston this season. Before Friday, he was 2-for-6 in three rehab games — one in Triple-A Worcester and one in Portland.