Bruins Goalie Prospect Kyle Keyser Looking To Seize Big Opportunity In Front Of Him

Suddenly, a door has blasted wide open for Kyle Keyser.

The Boston Bruins’ goalie situation over the last week has entered an interesting state of transition. Jeremy Swayman is going to get the chance to win the No. 1 goalie job out of camp, but the Bruins also signed veteran netminder Linus Ullmark to a four-year deal.

Tuukka Rask, meanwhile, still is a free agent, but the door is open for him to return, although he is not expected to be ready until at least January due to hip surgery. And with Dan Vladar getting traded, the Bruins have just Keyser and Callum Booth left to man the pipes in Providence.

Keyser is a fundamentally sound goalie but dealt with injuries in the first year of his pro career. Last season, Year 2 for the Florida native, he saw a ton of reps in the ECHL before getting promoted to Providence upon the emergence of Swayman and Vladar.

He posted a .913 save percentage in five AHL games and now he’s ready to have a full season of AHL hockey under his belt.

“I definitely feel like I’m ready for the next step,” Keyser said Tuesday at Development Camp. “It’s been a good years of development for myself, I feel like my game is right where it needs to be heading into next season for that opportunity in Providence to show them that I’m ready for a full-time season there. I think last year I made good steps coming up into Providence and playing well, we had a good team as well, so that helped me out. I fell like I’m ready for that next jump and to keep on pushing my development to the next level, and that’s where I’m at.”

Goaltender development is a challenging process. It generally takes prospects a while to get acclimated to the change in speed from amateur hockey to pro.