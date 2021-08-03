Why Patriots’ Mike Onwenu Disagrees With Those Praising Rookie Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Onwenu was excellent last season for the New England Patriots. The sixth-round pick ranked eighth among all offensive linemen on Pro Football Focus, and third among all NFL rookies.

He was a revelation at right tackle, as well as both guard spots, and figures to be an important piece of New England’s offensive line this season.

But don’t tell him any of that.

Onwenu, who earned multiple all-rookie team nods for his efforts last season, was asked Tuesday to grade his freshman campaign.

“I probably had a ‘C,’ ” Onwenu told reporters after the Patriots’ first padded practice, as transcribed by MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “I mean, it was a lot I messed up on. I’m trying to take in everything and trying to learn everything.”

Onwenu added: “I gotta do my job.”

That kind of attitude surely will go over well in the Patriots locker room. Plus, Onwenu is right: He, like all players, can’t rest on his laurels and must work to improve his game.