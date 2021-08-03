Red Sox Minor Leaguer Johan Mieses Crushes Home Run In Olympics

Mieses also has shown his power in Double-A and Triple-A this season

by

Johan Mieses needed only one swing to make a name for himself on the international stage.

The Boston Red Sox minor leaguer obliterated a home run Tuesday for the Dominican Republic at the Tokyo Olympics. The D.R. was trailing Israel 6-5 in the ninth inning when Mieses blasted a solo home run so far it nearly left the ballpark.

Mieses’ moon-shot tied the game, and the Dominican Republic went on to win 7-6 in a walk-off. The result eliminated Israel, and set up a United States versus Dominican Republic matchup, which will take place Wednesday.

Mieses has played 23 games each for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2021. He’s batting a combined .281 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs with a .979 OPS.

While his minor-league exploits haven’t garnered much attention, his Olympic-sized homer certainly has. Fans certainly will take notice if he continues to hit bombs when he returns to Polar Park after the Tokyo Games.

More Red Sox:

Red Sox Reinstate Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez From Injured List
Boston Bruins goalie Kyle Keyser, New Jersey Devils winger Miles Wood
Previous Article

Bruins Goalie Prospect Kyle Keyser Looking To Seize Big Opportunity In Front Of Him
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton
Next Article

How Cam Newton Vs. Mac Jones Competition Is Helping Patriots’ Defense

Picked For You

Related