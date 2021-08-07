Bryson DeChambeau Ripped By Fellow Golfers For Refusal To Shout ‘Fore’

NESN Logo Sign In

Bryson DeChambeau insists that when he hits an errant shot, he will do the courteous thing.

But time and time again, he gets called out for, well, not doing that.

The latest came Friday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. DeChambeau put a few drives into the gallery, but with nary a shout or whisper of “fore.” This has been a criticism of the No. 6 golfer of the world in the past, and this time, it was Richard Bland and Edoardo Molinari taking aim at DeChambeau.

“Bryson ploughing it into the crowd again off the tee & no shout of “Fore,” Bland said Thursday, via ESPN. “Maybe it needs someone to get seriously injured for him to learn.”

Molinari took his grievances to Twitter, with video evidence to substantiate his case.

It shouldn?t be difficult to understand that you should ALWAYS shout ?fore? when you hit a shot into the crowds? @b_dechambeau

When is someone going to do something about this? Hopefully before a spectator gets seriously hurt! pic.twitter.com/kSXnEe70XW — Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) August 6, 2021

Ultimately, both players have a point. While DeChambeau’s swift swing speed and ability to hit the ball a country mile can be entertaining, he also can be erratic off the tee. There is perhaps no player in the world who it is as imperative for them to shout “fore” than it is for DeChambeau. That he refuses to do so is not great.