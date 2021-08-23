Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Kyle Schwarber Starts In Left For Texas Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber will play the outfield for the first time in six weeks when the Red Sox host the Texas Rangers in a makeup game Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Schwarber has been relegated to designated hitter duty due to a hamstring injury since being acquired by Boston before the trade deadline. He’ll make his first start in the outfield Monday when he’s in left field and hitting second in the series finale, as the two clubs make up Sunday’s washout.

It’s Schwarber’s first time in the field since his final game with the Washington Nationals on July 2. Not only that, it marks the first time all season Schwarber will hit out of the two-hole.

The Red Sox are looking to win the series against Texas after an ugly 10-1 loss Saturday. They’ll turn to Nathan Eovaldi, who gets the ball for the matinee. The hard-throwing right-hander has been sensational since a two-start speed bump that began July 31. In his most recent two starts, Eovaldi has allowed just three runs in 12 innings.

NESN’s pregame coverage begins at noon ET.

Here is the full Red Sox lineup for Monday’s tilt with the Rangers.

RED SOX (70-55)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Alex Verdugo, CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B