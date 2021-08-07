NESN Logo Sign In

After dropping Game 1 courtesy of a walk-off home run from Marcus Semien, the Boston Red Sox will get a second chance to earn a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the earlier game, Boston’s bats were quieted from a strong performance by left-hander Robbie Ray, who surrendered just two hits — one each to Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz. Plawecki will sit Game 2 out, and Christian Vázquez, who served as designated hitter amid Boston’s COVID-19-related roster reshuffle, will return behind the plate.

Araúz is making the most of his most recent call-up. After coming in to pitch during Friday’s blowout, he played second base in Game 1 and will return to the lineup for Game 2, hitting ninth and playing shortstop. Xander Bogaerts, who was at short in the earlier game, will take over as designated hitter and retain his third slot in the lineup.

Franchy Cordero will take over at first base for Bobby Dalbec.

With the exception of Bogaerts’ new position, the top five slots in the lineup will remain the same as Game 1 — hopefully with a bit more production this time around.

The Blue Jays did some reshuffling, keeping the top six hitters the same but moving George Springer from center field to designated hitter and slotting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in at first base. Randal Grichuk, Breyvic Valera and Reese McGuire will fill the bottom spots in the lineup for the Blue Jays.

Tanner Houck will be back on the hill for Boston, going against Toronto’s Jose Berrios. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. on NESN.