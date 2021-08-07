Celtics Forward Grant Williams Selected To NBPA Executive Committee

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will have another player representing them in the National Basketball Players Association’s executive committee.

Grant Williams on Saturday was elected by his peers as the newest Vice President of the NBPA in a board meeting, beginning his term immediately. He joins teammate Jaylen Brown, who was the youngest member to ever be elected as Vice President back in 2018.

“Since entering the league, I have wanted to be involved in the and contribute to the important decisions that impact our lives as players both on and off the court,” Williams said in a Tweet. “I am honored to be selected by my peers for this position and excited to join the NBPA Executive Committee.”

Brown seems destined to one day become president of the association. For now, Chris Paul’s former role will be filled by C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.