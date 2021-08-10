Celtics Reportedly Among Four Teams Interested In Lauri Markkanen

It's hard to envision a deal happening, though

Lauri Markkanen, like so many players this offseason, reportedly has drawn interest from the Celtics.

But will Markkanen actually find his way to Boston?

The Celtics are among a handful of teams who have shown interest in the 24-year-old restricted free agent, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday morning, citing sources. However, a deal is unlikely unless Boston and the Chicago Bulls get creative with rosters and salaries.

From Fischer’s column:

Each team that has inquired about Markkanen would have to now add him via sign-and-trade, as cap space has dwindled across the league. Dallas, New Orleans, Boston, and Minnesota have all shown interest in signing Markkanen to deals worth around $15 million in average annual value, sources said, but the Bulls are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for helping facilitate the transaction. Additionally, Chicago brass are requiring Markkanen’s new team to find a third trade partner to take on the outgoing salary needed to create space for Markkanen’s contract.

Markkanen, a stretch forward the likes of which many teams covet, has been injury-prone since entering the NBA but nevertheless is a very talented player.

The 2017 lottery pick (seventh overall) averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting a career-high 40 percent from 3-point range last season for the Bulls. He appeared in 51 games but only started in 26 of them.

The 2018-19 campaign was Markkanen’s finest, as the Fin averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds

