Chris Sale Will Make Red Sox Season Debut Next Saturday Vs. Orioles

August 14th can’t come any sooner for Chris Sale and the Red Sox.

Alex Cora on Sunday announced that Sale will be returning to Fenway Park to make his Red Sox season debut against the Orioles next Saturday. Sale has been dominant in his five rehab starts, posting a 1.35 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched.

With the inconsistency of Boston’s starting rotation and recent offensive struggles over the last week, having an ace and veteran leader like Sale will surely rejuvenate this team.

