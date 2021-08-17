Christian Vázquez Hits Absolute Moonshot To Break Tie Against Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

When Christian Vázquez catches a barrel, he tends to drive the ball a long, long way.

That was precisely what happened in the fifth inning of Tuesday afternoon’s Boston Red Sox game.

With the matinee of the Sox-Yankees doubleheader tied up at two, Vázquez stepped in against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. The hurler left a breaking ball over the heart of the plate and Vázquez hit it a country mile, clipping the second deck of left field in Yankee Stadium.

The end result: a 106.2 mph exit velocity, and it travelled 409 feet.

This is a pivotal series for both the Red Sox and Yankees, and Vázquez, who has had his share of struggles at the plate this season, is doing his part to make an impact.

The nightcap of the doubleheader is set for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on NESN.