Danny Santana Injury: Here’s When Red Sox Utility Man Could Return

Santana has been out since late July

by

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday had some positive injury news when manager Alex Cora revealed Ryan Brasier — who has yet to pitch in 2021 — could be activated before the four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays finishes Thursday.

But that wasn’t all. Cora also shared an update on utility man Danny Santana, who has been sidelined for more than a month with a groin injury.

Santana will make his last rehab start Tuesday. He will play in the second game of a doubleheader with Double-A Portland, which means that he won’t see time in Triple-A Worcester before returning to the bigs.

That’s not entirely unexpected as Cora said Friday he expected to fast-track Santana’s rehab as the COVID-19 situation within the organization began to unfold. At that point, Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo were the only players on the COVID-19 injured list.

But it’s an entirely different situation now as Hirokazu Sawamura on Tuesday marked the organization’s seventh positive test.

More Red Sox:

Xander Bogaerts Latest Red Sox Player To Test Positive For COVID-19
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Here Is Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster With Cutdown Day Complete
WFT Head Coach Ron Rivera And Free Agent NFL Quarterback Cam Newton
Next Article

Ron Rivera Addresses Cam Newton Speculation; Names Ryan Fitzpatrick Starter

Picked For You

Related