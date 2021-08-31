Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora ‘Just Tired’ After Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have a COVID-19 problem on top of all of their other struggles, and it’s hard for Alex Cora not to think about.

Prior to Boston’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, Cora revealed Martín Pérez tested positive for the virus. About 10 minutes before first pitch at Tropicana Field, Matt Barnes was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive. That’s on top of Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo testing positive over the last few days.

Ramon Vázquez and Kiyoshi Momose also have the virus, while Josh Taylor and Tom Goodwin were deemed close contacts.

Simply put: it’s a lot to deal with right now, and things didn’t get much better for the Red Sox on Monday considering they lost 6-1 to the Rays and now are nine games back in the American League East.

Cora, who’s usually optimistic after games no matter the outcome, understandably sounded defeated when asked about the COVID-19 situation.

“It is what it is. It’s part of life,” he said over Zoom. “I’ve been saying it all along. On the professional side of it, we just got to keep grinding. No one is going to stop the tournament because we have X amount of cases. We just got to find ways to keep competing, try to win ball games.

“Hopefully tomorrow we’re OK. That’s what I pray for — for this to be the end of it. This part of it is not comfortable. It’s not easy. Like I said on Feb. 10, this was one of my biggest fears.”