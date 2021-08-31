NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier has yet to pitch for the Boston Red Sox in 2021, but that soon might change.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed before Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays that Brasier is with the team in St. Petersburg and might be activated in time to join that matchup and “there’s a good chance he may be active” Wednesday.

Rather than pitching with the Red Sox, Brasier has spent the year rehabbing multiple injuries — the most notable of which was a concussion from a line drive that struck him in the head — as well as working through personal matters. He recently returned to the mound and has made several appearances for Triple-A Worcester and joined Double-A Portland when the WooSox were on the road.

That certainly is a welcome update, as Cora also shared reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive for COVID-19.

“Let’s see where all this stuff takes us as far as close contacts with (Sawamura)’s situation,” Cora said.

Sawamura is just one of several members of the bullpen on the COVID-19 injured list — Cora revealed Monday that Martín Pérez tested positive, and closer Matt Barnes did as well.