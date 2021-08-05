NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez was moved to the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique last week, but manager Alex Cora doesn’t seem to be overly confident he’ll be back in the short term.

“It’s like what we thought, strained oblique,” Cora said after Wednesday’s 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. “So we don’t know as far as rehab and all that stuff how long it’s going to take, but it’s actually worse than what we thought early on. Now he should get some rest, get treatment and we’ll go from there.”

Hernandez, 24, is in his third season with the Red Sox.

The left-hander is 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 41 games (34 innings) this season.