NESN Logo Sign In

Floyd Reese, a longtime NFL coach and executive who spent time in the New England Patriots’ front office, died Saturday at the age of 73.

ESPN 102.5 The Game, where Reese worked as a radio show host until December 2020, announced his death Saturday.

Reese spent 21 years with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans organization and served as the general manager from 1994-2006.

He came to New England as a senior football advisor in 2009. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who previously worked with Reese on the Detroit Lions staff in 1976 and 1977, issued a statement regarding his death:

“I am saddened by Floyd’s passing and am forever grateful for the impact he made on my professional development. Floyd was one of the most influential people on my NFL career when we were together on the Detroit Lions staff. Floyd was one of the pioneer coaches in strength training at time when strength coaches did not exist in the NFL. As terrific a coach, football mind and team builder as he became, and as tough a person he was, when I think of Floyd I will remember a great human being and one of the most positive, friendly people I have ever known. Floyd made a significant impact on my career, he was a friend of nearly half a century and he will be missed greatly. My thoughts and prayers are with Sally, the Reese family and the Titans organization.”