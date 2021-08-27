Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley: Betting Odds Suggest More Quick Work For YouTube Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake Paul’s move from the content game to the fight game has been kind of impressive.

Say what you want about the 24-year-old YouTuber, but his foray into boxing has been quite successful by any metric. Now, he’s preparing for the biggest-profile fight of his career when he squares off with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday night in Cleveland.

The eight-round cruiserweight bout is the fourth professional fight of Paul’s career. He’s undefeated, typically making quick work of his opponents. All three of his wins have come by way of knockout, and only his fight with former NBA player Nate Robinson made it to the second round.

One would think a fighter like Woodley, who has professional fighting experience albeit in the octagon, would offer Paul his stiffest test yet.

Regardless, DraftKings Sportsbook has Paul as a pretty clear -210 favorite. As you can see in the odds below, oddsmakers are preparing for another short night of work for Paul, with the most likely outcome (by odds) is an early knockout or TKO in the second or third rounds.

Here’s a rundown of all the available odds at DraftKings going into Sunday night’s fight.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Paul -210

Woodley +170