NASCAR Daytona Lineup: Full Starting Order For Regular Season Finale

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway is set.
Drivers will compete in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the regular season. There still is one spot in the NASCAR playoffs up for grabs following last week’s results at Michigan International Speedway.
Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott will round out the top five.
Last week’s winner, Ryan Blaney, will start sixth.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Daytona:
1st — Kyle Larson
2nd — William Byron
3rd — Denny Hamlin
4th — Kyle Busch
5th — Chase Elliott
6th — Ryan Blaney
7th — Martin Truex Jr.
8th — Kurt Busch
9th — Matt DiBenedetto
10th — Brad Keselowski
11th — Kevin Harvick
12th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13th — Chris Buescher
14th — Christopher Bell
15th — Alex Bowman
16th — Chase Briscoe
17th — Tyler Reddick
18th — Michael McDowell
19th — Aric Almirola
20th — Bubba Wallace
21st — Erik Jones
22nd — Joey Logano
23rd — Ryan Newman
24th — Ryan Preece
25th — Cole Custer
26th — Daniel Suarez
27th — Austin Dillon
28th — Justin Haley
29th — Ross Chastain
30th — B.J. McLeod
31st — Cody Ware
32nd — Anthony Alfredo
33rd — Corey LaJoie
34th — Garrett Smithley
35th — Quin Houff
36th — Josh Bilicki
37th — Joey Gase
38th — Kaz Grala
39th — Landon Cassill
40th — David Starr
The race is scheduled to start around 7 p.m. ET.