NASCAR Daytona Lineup: Full Starting Order For Regular Season Finale

The lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway is set.

Drivers will compete in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the regular season. There still is one spot in the NASCAR playoffs up for grabs following last week’s results at Michigan International Speedway.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott will round out the top five.

Last week’s winner, Ryan Blaney, will start sixth.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Daytona:

1st — Kyle Larson

2nd — William Byron

3rd — Denny Hamlin

4th — Kyle Busch

5th — Chase Elliott

6th — Ryan Blaney

7th — Martin Truex Jr.

8th — Kurt Busch

9th — Matt DiBenedetto

10th — Brad Keselowski

11th — Kevin Harvick

12th — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13th — Chris Buescher

14th — Christopher Bell

15th — Alex Bowman

16th — Chase Briscoe

17th — Tyler Reddick

18th — Michael McDowell

19th — Aric Almirola

20th — Bubba Wallace

21st — Erik Jones

22nd — Joey Logano

23rd — Ryan Newman

24th — Ryan Preece

25th — Cole Custer

26th — Daniel Suarez

27th — Austin Dillon

28th — Justin Haley

29th — Ross Chastain

30th — B.J. McLeod

31st — Cody Ware

32nd — Anthony Alfredo

33rd — Corey LaJoie

34th — Garrett Smithley

35th — Quin Houff

36th — Josh Bilicki

37th — Joey Gase

38th — Kaz Grala

39th — Landon Cassill

40th — David Starr

The race is scheduled to start around 7 p.m. ET.