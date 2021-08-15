NASCAR Indy Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Road Course Race Online

For better or for worse, it’s time for another NASCAR Cup Series road race.

Drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. NASCAR and IndyCar will share the same track on the same week for the first time in history.

Sunday’s race is one of three remaining in the regular season. There still are three playoff spots up for grabs.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR Indy road race:

When: Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live