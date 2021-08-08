NASCAR Watkins Glen Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Cup Race Online

NASCAR is back.

Cup Series drivers will compete Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International in the first race since the July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in the Go Bowling at the Glen, with Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney starting second and third, respectively.

Will Chase Elliott continue his road course dominance? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International:

When: Sunday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live