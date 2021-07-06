Is Chase Elliott Already Best Road Course Racer In NASCAR Cup History?

NESN Logo Sign In

There might be no safer bet in sports than taking Chase Elliott to win on a road course.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag Sunday afternoon at Road America, giving the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion two wins on the season. The victory also further cemented Elliott’s status as the sport’s best driver on road courses — maybe ever.

Elliott now has 13 victories in his Cup career, with seven of them coming at road courses. In fact, at just 25 years old, Elliott already ranks third all-time in road course victories.

Take a look:

Most @NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses.@JeffGordonWeb: 9 wins in 48 starts.@TonyStewart: 8 wins in 34 starts.@chaseelliott: 7 wins in 17 starts. pic.twitter.com/g7LqZGdUAO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 5, 2021

Now, there are some caveats.

For much of NASCAR’s history, the Cup Series only visited one or more of three road courses per season: Sonoma Raceway, Watkins Glen International and the now-closed Riverside International Raceway. Elliott currently has wins on four road courses that aren’t one of the aforementioned three. So, he’s taken advantage of having more opportunities than many of his predecessors.