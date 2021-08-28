Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night.

With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.

The Red Sox were also in a close game with the Cleveland Indians, so manager Alex Cora had to be mindful of how he was deploying reserves.

“I was actually thinking about pinch-running (for) Christian (Vázquez) if he got on base or if it was a 2-1 game,” Cora said Saturday afternoon. “Then I looked at the card and was like, ‘Wow, there’s not too many options.’

“Pivetta offered (to pinch run).”

That was met with a swift nope.

“I was like, ‘Nah, we’ll try to stay away from that one,” Cora said.