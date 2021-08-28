NASCAR Daytona Live Stream: Watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 Online

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale has arrived.

Drivers will compete Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. There is one spot in the NASCAR Playoffs up for grabs following last week’s results in Michigan.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott will round out the top five.

Here’s how to live stream Saturday’s NASCAR race at Daytona:

When: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live