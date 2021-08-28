NASCAR Daytona Live Stream: Watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 Online

Kyle Larson is on the pole

by

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale has arrived.

Drivers will compete Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. There is one spot in the NASCAR Playoffs up for grabs following last week’s results in Michigan.

Kyle Larson will start on the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott will round out the top five.

Here’s how to live stream Saturday’s NASCAR race at Daytona:

When: Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports Live

More Racing:

Make Your NASCAR Daytona Race Picks At NESN Games For Chance To Win
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper
Previous Article

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
Next Article

NFL Rumors: Frontrunner Emerges For Deshaun Watson; What Texans Want In Return

Picked For You

Related