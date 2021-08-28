Red Sox Injuries: Danny Santana Update; Latest On COVID-19, Bereavement Situations

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox looked like they were just about to full round back into health, but that changed quickly.

Over the last two days, Hunter Renfroe has gone on the bereavement list, Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo was deemed a close contact. Now, all of those guys are out, while Danny Santana continues to get closer to returning to the big leagues from a groin injury.

There are no specific timetables for any of those four players.

“I mean, obviously we know about the positive (test), right? Kiké,” Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday afternoon over Zoom. “Just making sure he’s doing OK. Christian, with the protocol, he’s going to keep getting tested and hopefully it stays the way it is. It’s only a close contact. I’m not sure how it works, when he can leave the hotel or go to Boston. I try to stay away from all that stuff, we’ve got a game to play and we have to be ready for this. Always checking on them.”

Players can stay on the bereavement list for a maximum of seven games. They have to hit a minimum of three games, which Renfroe will when he officially misses Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians.

“Checking on Hunter too, how things are going over there,” Cora said. “I just stay with the personal side of it, but I haven’t asked (when he’ll be back). Probably will contact the agent and obviously see how things are going today, and we’ll go from there.”

With the Red Sox short on so much versatility, there was talk of the speeding up Santana’s rehab so that he could join the team quicker.