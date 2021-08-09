N’Keal Harry (Still) Isn’t Concerned About Trade Request Amid Patriots Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry is putting together one heck of a training camp this summer highlighted by his highlight-reel catches and seemingly consistent play.

And the fact he’s doing so has him focused on improving and not on a previous trade request from his agent one month ago.

“Everything that’s going on off the field, that’s really not my focus at all,” Harry said Sunday after Day 10 of training camp. “Like I said, I’m focused on becoming a better football player each day, and whatever happens, off the field, happens. I’m not going to worry about that right now.”

It serves as the second time Harry has been asked about the request since camp started. At the time, the third-year wideout said he was “very OK” with being a Patriot.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also has been asked about Harry’s trade request. Belichick expressed how he and Harry had a “good conversation” and have a “good relationship.”

It’s yet to be determined if Harry will be granted that request before the 2021 campaign starts, but given his production this summer the former first-round could be playing himself into a bigger role with the Patriots, or a better trade return.