Tom Brady Tries To Recruit Ex-Patriots Teammates In ‘Madden 22’ Promo

Tom Brady already lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement last offseason. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has his sights set on a few other former New England Patriots teammates.

OK, maybe not exactly. But that’s the theme of a new “Madden NFL 22” video game promo Brady shared Tuesday to his social media accounts.

The ad, which implores fans to pre-order the “MVP edition” of the annual EA Sports video game, shows Brady calling some retired Patriots players as part of a “Come Play in Tampa Bay” skit.

“Honing my recruiting game… ,” the accompanying caption reads.

Among Brady’s apparent “recruiting” targets: Julian Edelman, Mike Vrabel, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Wes Welker and Chad Ochocinco.

Unfortunately for Brady, none of his old buddies are interested in following in Gronk’s footsteps. Probably because not everyone can fight off Father Time like the great Tom Brady.