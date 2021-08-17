Julian Edelman Reacts To Bill Belichick Weight Room Photo

NESN Logo Sign In

Studying film and game planning aren’t the only ways Bill Belichick is putting in work at this point in the NFL season.

A photo of the New England Patriots head coach squatting in the weight room recently surfaced on social media. Julian Edelman caught wind of the picture Monday and hyped up Belichick via his Instagram story.

“Look at that form… coach knows the legs feed the wolf,” the retired Patriots wide received captioned the story.

Belichick and his team currently are in Philadelphia, where they joined the Eagles for practice Monday and Tuesday. The sides will go toe-to-toe Thursday when they meet for a preseason Week 2 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.