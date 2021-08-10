Patriots Odds: Hunter Henry Player Props Untouched After Shoulder Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry will miss some time with a shoulder injury.

But that hasn’t stopped one American sportsbook from taking bets on Hunter’s season-long prop options. DraftKings Sportsbook is still rolling out the red carpet if you want to wager on Henry’s regular season receiving yards or touchdown catches.

In fact, the numbers haven’t changed one bit since news broke about the injury.

Henry’s yardage prop is still O/U 560.5 with slight juice to the “Under,” and his touchdown catch prop is set at O/U 4.5 with -115 juice each way. Ironically enough, Henry and fellow tight end Jonnu Smith have the exact same prop number for touchdown grabs (4.5).

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t sound overly concerned about the tight end’s injury when speaking to reporters Tuesday morning.

So in all likelihood, Henry should be ready to rock for New England’s regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins on September 12 in Foxboro. That’s what the betting odds tell you. A sportsbook wouldn’t be taking bets on Henry if it thought the injury was all that serious.

“I would be surprised if he plays at all in the preseason,” NESN Patriots beat reporter Zack Cox told me. “It sounds like there’s a good chance he’ll be back by Week 1, but I haven’t heard the results of his MRI yet.”