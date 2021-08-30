NESN Logo Sign In

Ernie Adams’ final New England Patriots draft pick did not survive cutdown day.

The Patriots on Monday waived rookie wide receiver Tre Nixon, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Nixon was hand-picked by Adams, New England’s retiring director of football research, in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft (242nd overall). The UCF product saw minimal playing time during his first NFL preseason, logging a total of 23 offensive snaps and missing one game due to injury.

Nixon caught two passes on three targets for 11 yards in Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants. He was the second Patriots player reportedly cut Monday, joining veteran safety Adrian Colbert.

The Patriots plan to sign Nixon to their practice squad if he passes unclaimed through waivers, per Rapoport.

Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and the injured N’Keal Harry are vying for roster spots in the Patriots’ receiving corps. Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and special teams ace Matthew Slater are roster locks.

New England must trim its roster from 80 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.