FOXBORO, Mass. — In the NFL, preseason snap counts can tell us a lot about a player’s standing in a given roster battle.

If he starts the game, plays a handful of snaps and then watches the rest from the sideline, his spot on the roster is probably secure. If he’s still on the field late in the fourth quarter (and isn’t a highly drafted rookie), his job could be in jeopardy.

The New England Patriots opened their 2021 preseason Thursday night with a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Let’s break down New England’s snap-count distribution:

OFFENSE

C James Ferentz: 50 snaps (85%)

G Alex Redmond: 38 snaps (64%)

G Marcus Martin: 38 snaps (64%)

WR N’Keal Harry: 36 snaps (61%)

OT Justin Herron: 35 snaps (59%)

QB Mac Jones: 33 snaps (56%)

WR Kristian Wilkerson: 32 snaps (54%)

TE Matt LaCosse: 32 snaps (54%)

G Mike Onwenu: 21 snaps (36%)

G Shaq Mason: 21 snaps (36%)

OT Trent Brown: 21 snaps (36%)

OT Isaiah Wynn: 21 snaps (36%)

OT Korey Cunningham: 18 snaps (31%)

FB Jakob Johnson: 17 snaps (29%)

OT Yodny Cajuste: 17 snaps (29%)

WR Jakobi Meyers: 17 snaps (29%)

WR Gunner Olszewski: 16 snaps (27%)

RB J.J. Taylor: 16 snaps (27%)

WR Kendrick Bourne: 16 snaps (27%)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 15 snaps (25%)

QB Brian Hoyer: 14 snaps (24%)

WR Isaiah Zuber: 13 snaps (22%)

WR Devin Ross: 13 snaps (22%)

RB Sony Michel: 13 snaps (22%)

TE Devin Asiasi: 12 snaps (20%)

TE Jonnu Smith: 12 snaps (20%)

QB Cam Newton: 12 snaps (20%)

TE Troy Fumagalli: 11 snaps (19%)

G Will Sherman: 9 snaps (15%)

RB Damien Harris: 8 snaps (14%)

RB James White: 7 snaps (12%)

WR Tre Nixon: 5 snaps (8%)

TE David Wells: 3 snaps (5%)

OT R.J. Prince: 3 snaps (5%)

WR Marvin Hall: 1 snap (2%)

— Despite leading all Patriots skill players in playing time, Harry was targeted just once, finishing with one catch for 4 yards. It was an underwhelming outing for the 2019 first-round draft pick, who made waves before training camp with his public trade request.

On the whole, this has been Harry’s best NFL summer to date, but his lack of consistency remains worrisome. And the fact that he played as many snaps Thursday night as fellow first-team wideouts Meyers and Bourne combined indicated to us that his spot on the roster is not guaranteed.

— Most of the starting O-line played the first three series (two with Newton, one with Jones). The lone exception was Ferentz, who started at center and played deep into the second half. He’s the Patriots No. 3 option at that spot behind David Andrews (who did not dress) and Ted Karras (who dressed but didn’t play).