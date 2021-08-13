Josh Uche Feels ‘Terrific’ After Injury Scare In Patriots’ Preseason Win

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Breathe easy, Patriots fans, Josh Uche is going to be A-OK.

The Patriots linebacker left New England’s preseason win over the Washington Football Team in the second quarter after Washington scored its first touchdown. There were eight seconds left in the half, and Uche went straight to the locker room and did not go into the blue medical tent.

There certainly was cause for concern as it appeared Uche got tangled up and contact was made with his lower leg. But, thankfully, he was on the sidelines when the third quarter began.

After the game, Uche was asked how he felt, and his response should put everyone’s minds at ease.

“I am terrific,” he said.

Uche, along with Matt Judon, were two of the Patriots’ best defenders on the field. They constantly were making their presence known, so it’s good news knowing Uche is feeling just fine.