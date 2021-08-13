NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Running Back Dion Lewis Retiring

NESN Logo Sign In

Dion Lewis is calling it a career.

The 30-year-old running back is announcing his retirement, despite having some offers to play this season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All told, Lewis will have played for four teams across 10 seasons, with his most prolific run coming in three years with the New England Patriots. Despite his diminutive stature, Lewis was a dual-threat back with the Pats, having a breakout year in 2017.

It was that season that Lewis rushed for 896 yards with six touchdowns, while also making 32 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns. The year prior, he was on the Patriots team that made an improbable comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.

That positioned him for a big payday in the offseason ahead of the 2018 season, one the Patriots were unwilling to offer. There seemed to be some sour grapes, as Lewis instead elected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, who gave him a four-year, $20 million deal. Ultimately, Lewis played just two seasons with the Titans and never found the form he had with the Patriots. He spent last season with the New York Giants and played in all 16 games.

Lewis finishes his career a one-time Super Bowl champion with 2,425 rushing yards and 1,408 receiving yards. He had 21 touchdowns total, 13 of which came on the ground.