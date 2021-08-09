Red Sox Prospect Nick Yorke Tearing It Up In Salem; Promotion Imminent?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox caught a lot of flack when they took Nick Yorke in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Perhaps someday that criticism will prove warranted. At this point, however, Yorke is doing all he can to prove that Chaim Bloom and Co. knew what they were doing.

The 19-year-old second baseman, who didn’t play professionally last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hit just .195 with zero homers in May while striking out 21 times over 21 games for the low-A Salem Red Sox. Since then, Yorke has hit .369 with six homers and a 1.039 OPS while striking out just 22 times over 44 games.

He stayed red-hot Sunday night, going 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a walk.

Looking for the best pure hitter in the Low-A East?



Enter Nick Yorke.



He?s one of the stars of today?s prospect report: https://t.co/lTqY34NP8Z



(? @redsoxstats)



pic.twitter.com/s3cNjrCtKp — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 9, 2021

The Newport Beach, Calif., native is hitting .312 with six homers and an .861 OPS on the season, and his strikeout rate is down to 15 percent.

Those who follow the Red Sox farm system the closest have noticed Yorke’s impressive performance. He entered the season ranked outside the top 10 on most system prospect rankings but now ranks eighth on SoxProspects.com, MLB Pipeline and Baseball America.