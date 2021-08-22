Red Sox-Rangers Game Postponed; Will Be Made Up Monday

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox aren’t messing around with Hurricane Henri.

The team announced Sunday morning that their contest against the Texas Rangers will be postponed. It is scheduled to be made up Monday at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Henri, which is likely to reach land as a tropical storm, was looking like it would cause the postponement for days. While the storm isn’t supposed to really ramp up in Eastern Mass. until later in the afternoon, it was highly likely that there would be adverse conditions at Fenway Park all day.

Monday’s forecast, though at times still dicey, is far more favorable than Sunday’s. Tickets for Sunday’s game will be good for the rescheduled contest, which will air on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at noon ET.