Red Sox Reliever Ryan Brasier Set To Begin Rehab Assignment In Triple-A

Brasier hasn't pitched in the big leagues since last season

Ryan Brasier on Tuesday reportedly will take another step toward returning to the big leagues.

The Red Sox reliver will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Brasier hasn’t pitched in a major league game since last season.

The 33-year-old has endured a trying year, to say the least. He’s dealt with multiple injuries, including a concussion he suffered while being hit in the head by a line drive, and his father died before the start of spring training.

If Brasier can make it back to Boston, he could be a useful addition to the Red Sox bullpen.

The hard-throwing righty pitched well last year, compiling a 3.96 ERA in 25 appearances.

