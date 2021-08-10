Red Sox Reliever Ryan Brasier Set To Begin Rehab Assignment In Triple-A

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier on Tuesday reportedly will take another step toward returning to the big leagues.

The Red Sox reliver will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Brasier hasn’t pitched in a major league game since last season.

The 33-year-old has endured a trying year, to say the least. He’s dealt with multiple injuries, including a concussion he suffered while being hit in the head by a line drive, and his father died before the start of spring training.

If Brasier can make it back to Boston, he could be a useful addition to the Red Sox bullpen.

The hard-throwing righty pitched well last year, compiling a 3.96 ERA in 25 appearances.