Red Sox’s Hirokazu Sawamura Available, Reportedly ‘Avoided Serious Injury’

The Boston Red Sox removed Hirokazu Sawamura from their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday out of precaution.

The reliever threw seven consecutive balls with two wild pitches, subsequently being pulled and diagnosed with right elbow tightness.

In manager Alex Cora’s pregame media availability Tuesday, he shared Sawamura was doing well after receiving treatment and throwing in the outfield at Fenway Park. He’s available for Boston as they start a series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, things could have been a lot worse.

“Red Sox have gotten positive news on Hirokazu Sawamura,” Cotillo wrote on Twitter. “Appears he avoided a serious arm injury.”

That’s great news for Boston, who have benefitted from strong relief all season.