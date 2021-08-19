Watch Damien Harris Score Touchdown For Patriots Against Eagles

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Flacco coughed one up early Thursday night, and the Patriots cashed in.

Flacco was strip sacked by Matt Judon on the Eagles’ opening drive of the Week 2 preseason tilt between New England and Philadelphia. Jalen Mills recovered the ball to help the Patriots begin a scoring drive.

Two players later, Damien Harris ran five yards into the end zone for the first points of the game. The PAT made it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Check out the scoring play:

It’s still early, yes, but that certainly is a good way to kick off a game on both sides of the ball.