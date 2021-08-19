Watch Damien Harris Score Touchdown For Patriots Against Eagles

Good way to capitalize on a mistake

by

Joe Flacco coughed one up early Thursday night, and the Patriots cashed in.

Flacco was strip sacked by Matt Judon on the Eagles’ opening drive of the Week 2 preseason tilt between New England and Philadelphia. Jalen Mills recovered the ball to help the Patriots begin a scoring drive.

Two players later, Damien Harris ran five yards into the end zone for the first points of the game. The PAT made it 7-0 in the first quarter.

Check out the scoring play:

It’s still early, yes, but that certainly is a good way to kick off a game on both sides of the ball.

