Watch Kyle Schwarber Hit First Home Run In Red Sox Uniform To Tie Game

That got out in a hurry

Kyle Schwarber picked a heck of a time to hit his first home run as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

With one on, nobody out and the Red Sox down 4-2, Schwarber stepped to the plate and launched a no-doubter into the bleacher seats to tie the game against the Minnesota Twins and send Fenway Park into a frenzy.

Check it out:

Now that’s certainly a way to make your presence known.

Schwarber has been productive at the plate since being acquired by the Red Sox at the trade deadline, but that without a doubt is his biggest hit during his brief stint here.

