Mac Jones has thrown the first touchdown of his NFL career.

After some struggles in the first half of the New England’s preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday, the rookie marched the Patriots down the field to score.

It took a six-play, 75-yard drive to get to the end zone in under three minutes. The scoring drive was capped off by a 17-yard pass to Isaiah Zuber to make it a 12-7 game.

Jones completed 3-of-4 attempts for 50 yards on the drive.