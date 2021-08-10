What Lionel Messi Said After Signing Two-Year Contract With PSG

NESN Logo Sign In

Lionel Messi is taking his talents to the City of Light.

The soccer superstar signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the team announced Tuesday in a statement. Messi, 34, joins PSG on a free transfer less than one week after Barcelona shockingly announced he’d leave the club because they were unable to sign him to a new contract.

Upon joining PSG officially, Messi spoke of his excitement for this new chapter.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” Messi said in PSG’s statement. “Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

PSG also shared a Messi hype video on its social media channels.

A new ? in Paris!



PSGxMESSI ??? pic.twitter.com/scrp1su9a6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021

Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey at PSG. It’s the same number he wore at Barcelona between 2004 and 2006, his first two seasons as a player in the first team. PSG superstar Neymar reportedly offered to give Messi the No. 10 jersey, but the latter declined his friend’s gesture.