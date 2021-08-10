What Lionel Messi Said After Signing Two-Year Contract With PSG

Lionel Messi is taking his talents to the City of Light.
The soccer superstar signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the team announced Tuesday in a statement. Messi, 34, joins PSG on a free transfer less than one week after Barcelona shockingly announced he’d leave the club because they were unable to sign him to a new contract.
Upon joining PSG officially, Messi spoke of his excitement for this new chapter.
“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” Messi said in PSG’s statement. “Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”
PSG also shared a Messi hype video on its social media channels.
Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey at PSG. It’s the same number he wore at Barcelona between 2004 and 2006, his first two seasons as a player in the first team. PSG superstar Neymar reportedly offered to give Messi the No. 10 jersey, but the latter declined his friend’s gesture.
Messi might debut with PSG as soon as Saturday afternoon when his new team hosts Strasbourg at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1, the French league.