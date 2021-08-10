What’s Patriots Practice Like For Mac Jones? Inside Rookie QB’s Routine

4:13 p.m.: A horn blows, and Jones and the rest of the QBs link up with New England’s running backs. They run through various types of handoffs — first bootlegs, then counters, then draws — rotating through in quick succession.

As you can probably gather from this timeline, Patriots practices are tightly scheduled and feature very little downtime.

4:17 p.m.: Jones high-fives running back Sony Michel, then stands underneath the goal post, watching from behind as Newton leads the first team in an offense-vs.-defense walkthrough. Hardegree stands to his right, Stidham to his left.

4:20 p.m.: After four Newton reps, Jones gets a tap from McDaniels and jogs into the huddle. His first snap is an inside handoff to Damien Harris, his former Alabama teammate and close friend. After a Michel run and a play-action completion to Kendrick Bourne, Jones subs back out, props his helmet atop his head and posts up alongside McDaniels.

4:24 p.m.: Back in. Jones slaps hands with Newton, takes a snap from Ted Karras and hands to Michel on a counter — the same type of handoff he’d practiced minutes earlier. On his second rep, Jones calls for a pre-snap adjustment, pulling receiver Jakobi Meyers closer to the formation to block edge rusher Rashod Berry. He hands again to Michel, completes a short pass over the middle to Meyers, pitches to Michel and throws a comeback to N’Keal Harry before the period ends.

This entire practice is being held at a half-speed pace, so none of these reps are competitive.

4:28 p.m.: Kickoff period. Jones walks to the sideline, removes his helmet, wipes his face with a towel and takes a knee. McDaniels, Hardegree and Hoyer quickly converge to share coaching points.

4:33 p.m.: Jones pulls his helmet back on, stretches his shoulders and returns to the field for a 7-on-7 passing drill. Newton has first ups, per usual, so Jones whips a few passes to Hoyer, adjusts his equipment and waits his turn.

4:36 p.m.: After Newton hits Gunner Olszewski on a deep corner route, Jones steps in. He throws short to Jonnu Smith over the middle and Kristian Wilkerson in the flat, then hits Matt LaCosse on a curl and Meyers up the seam. None of his passes hit the ground, as is expected in a drill with no live defense. Hardegree is in his ear as he leaves the field.

4:39 p.m.: After returning to the sideline, Jones and Harris share an elaborate, choreographed, multi-part handshake. We’ll need to get the backstory on that one of these days. Then comes another debrief with McDaniels, followed by a lengthy chat with Stidham, who reportedly is expected to be sidelined until at least late October as he recovers from back surgery.