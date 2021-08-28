NESN Logo Sign In

Boston sports fans care. A lot.

But is that rabid passion impacting their mental wellness? Probably. Especially if their allegiances lie with the Celtics or Bruins.

Both of the Boston teams ranked high in a recent BetUS study that set out to analyze every team across the four major sports to determine which have the most stressed out fanbases.

Celtics fans ranked second on the list of the NBA’s most frustrated with 27 percent of fans attesting. That’s just two percentage points off from the Philadelphia 76ers, who came in at first.

As for the NHL, the Bruins also cracked the top 10, ranking seventh in the league with 26 percent of supporters saying the team stresses them out.

The Red Sox came in at 15th on MLB’s rankings (25 percent) while the Patriots stressed out fewer fans in New England at 20% and 30th on the NFL’s list.

The Celtics and Bruins certainly haven’t seen the same success as the Patriots and Red Sox in recent years, but some perspective should bring that anxiety down a little bit.