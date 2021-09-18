NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara is going back to where his NHL career began.

The New York Islanders on Saturday announced they signed defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year contract. Chara spent the first four years of his career with the Isles.

The 6-foot-9 blueliner spent last season with the Washington Capitals. Prior to that, he was a staple on the Boston Bruins, serving as their captain for 14 years.

Chara, 44, took to Instagram to celebrate his new deal.

“I had to get some dust off them, but sure they still looking good!,” he captioned the photo of him in what probably is an old Islanders jersey from the ’90’s.

Chara will be seeing his former Bruins team Dec. 16 in New York.