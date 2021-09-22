Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest Update On Charlie Coyle

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle is recovering from offseason knee surgery and isn’t ready to go quite yet.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed over the weekend that the center may be limited once training camp begins, and that seems to be the case.

Players returned to Warrior Ice Arena to kick off the start of a new training camp and get acclimated with the new faces on the Bruins. They didn’t skate Wednesday, but workouts were completed throughout the morning.

When head coach Bruce Cassidy met with reporters after the first session was done, he provided the latest on Coyle’s recovery.

“The plan right away is that Charlie won’t be with the main group immediately, he will be limited,” Cassidy said over Zoom on Wednesday. “And by next week we hope he’s ramped up enough that he can join us. So we anticipate that. I don’t want to speak for the trainers that he’ll be ready to go at the start of the year. In the big picture we’re factoring that in.”

Coyle did admit his knee pain hindered him the last few seasons, which certainly could explain his six goals and 10 assists last year. Still, it’s important to not rush him back and throw him into a second line center role with added responsibility with the absence of David Krejci.

Cassidy noted Jack Studnicka could get a look at the center position between Craig Smith and Taylor Hall while Coyle is out.