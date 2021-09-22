Dont’a Hightower Reveals ‘Worst Part’ About Returning To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a year spent at home, Dont’a Hightower really, truly hates trudging into the office and sitting through meetings.

In other words, he’s just like the rest of us.

The veteran linebacker is back with the New England Patriots this season after opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. While he’s happy to be out on the football field again, he did not miss the seemingly endless meeting-room grind.

As he stood at the podium around 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Hightower said he’d already had a “long morning.”

“In all honestly, that’s probably the biggest takeaway,” Hightower said. “From having a lot of liberation and kind of going about this how I wanted to (to now having) a lot of meetings. There’s no lie in that. It’s definitely just the meetings are the worst part about going back to football. Not camp. Not running. Just the meetings. I’m getting back used to that.”

That’s not to say the on-field reintegration has been seamless. After not facing live contact from January 2020 until August 2021, Hightower admitted it’s taken him time to get back into football shape, both physically and mentally.

“(I feel) a lot different than where I was last year, that’s for damn sure,” he said. “But just still trying to build, man. I took a year off, and no matter how much training you do or weightlifting or nutrition, it’s still a year off. It’s still a year away. It’s still a year away from, yeah, the physical aspect, but the mental aspect of it too.