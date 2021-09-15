NESN Logo Sign In

NBA Twitter can be a toxic, toxic place.

That was the case for Dennis Schröder, who was vilified after signing with the Boston Celtics for much less than the reported extension the Los Angeles Lakers offered him just a few months prior.

But make no mistake, Schröder is still much richer than those throwing shade at him. And on his birthday Wednesday, the guard reminded the world that.

“I’m gonna do this ONE time! Insert your best ‘fumbled the bag’ joke here,” Schröder captioned his Instagram post. “It’s my birthday so let’s get this over with and get back to business.”

For good measure, he added a J. Cole lyric about those who make millions versus those who makes memes.

The photos Schröder posted were of him hanging out in front of a bright blue Bugatti and murdered out Rolls Royce, surrounded by designer luggage and intertwined with memes making fun of him.

Schröder reportedly turned down an $84 million contract, holding out for a better deal in free agency that never surfaced.

That would keep most people up at night, but apparently not Schröder. Even though he’d have doubled his career earnings to this point.