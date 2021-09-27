Dylan McIlrath Gets Hearing For Headshot On Bruins’ Steven Fogarty

NESN Logo Sign In

Dylan McIlrath doesn’t have much of a history in the NHL, but he’s now getting himself on the Department of Player Safety’s radar.

The 29-year-old defenseman got a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct early in the third period of Sunday’s Washington Capitals-Boston Bruins preseason opener.

Bruins forward Steven Fogarty went to the half wall to poke a loose puck in deep. McIlrath also went to make a play, but realizing Fogarty would beat him to the puck decided to take the body instead. However, McIlrath chicken-winged his right arm and connected with Fogarty’s head, sending him to the ice in a heap.

(You can watch the play here)

The DoPS took notice, and now McIlrath will have a hearing.

Washington?s Dylan McIlrath will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston?s Steven Fogarty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2021

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Fogarty after the game. The Bruins signed the veteran forward this offseason amid a flurry of forward additions.