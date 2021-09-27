Dylan McIlrath Gets Hearing For Headshot On Bruins’ Steven Fogarty

Dylan McIlrath doesn’t have much of a history in the NHL, but he’s now getting himself on the Department of Player Safety’s radar.
The 29-year-old defenseman got a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct early in the third period of Sunday’s Washington Capitals-Boston Bruins preseason opener.
Bruins forward Steven Fogarty went to the half wall to poke a loose puck in deep. McIlrath also went to make a play, but realizing Fogarty would beat him to the puck decided to take the body instead. However, McIlrath chicken-winged his right arm and connected with Fogarty’s head, sending him to the ice in a heap.
(You can watch the play here)
The DoPS took notice, and now McIlrath will have a hearing.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Fogarty after the game. The Bruins signed the veteran forward this offseason amid a flurry of forward additions.
McIlrath has 66 games in the NHL to his name, but is largely an AHL lifer, who spent the last five years in the Detroit Red Wings organization. One of the toughest fighters in the minors, his nickname is “The Undertaker,” and he was a longshot to make Washington’s roster out of camp.