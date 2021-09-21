David Pastnak Shares Why He’s Fan Of Revolution’s Tajon Buchanan

NESN Logo Sign In

A few members of the Bruins went down to Gillette Stadium to show support for a fellow Boston team this weekend.

David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Anton Blidh were all spotted together at the New England Revolution game Saturday night for a draw against the Columbus Crew.

There was one Revs player in particular whom Pastrnak was eager to see play, and the star wing shared why he chose to wear Tajon Buchanan’s jersey.

“Because he’s very quick, and has high skill level,” Pastrnak told Revolution sideline reporter Naoko Funayama.

Sounds like someone we know.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak was wearing a Buchanan jersey at his very first Revs game last night. Asked him, why @TajonBuchanan? ?Because he?s very quick, and has high skill level.? Revs were sending over jerseys to the Bs and he specifically requested the Buchanan one. #pasta pic.twitter.com/yPc8JlIvwD — Naoko (@NaokoFunayama) September 19, 2021

New England currently tops the Eastern Conference with the best record in MLS, so perhaps we’ll see a few more Boston athletes in attendance over the next few weeks.