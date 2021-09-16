NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time to set your fantasy football lineup for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL campaign, and we’ve unearthed some advanced statistics that may cause you to evaluate you starting group.

Of note, this is not your usual starts and sits. (We do have that here, however.) Instead, this specific story examines advanced stats from SportRadar and uses the nitty-gritty to make the case for players who could be in line for a big week. Do some of those listed feature a fantasy football darling? Well, maybe. But others included fly under the radar, and maybe you can even find them available on the waiver wire.

All fantasy football statistics included are provided by SportRadar and represent full-point PPR leagues.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found Lockett on the deep ball at an extremely efficient clip in the opener. The wideout registered 20.3 yards at the point of catch while 75% of his receptions went for first downs. Lockett averaged 6.5 fantasy points per touch with four receptions (26 total points) for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Lockett is a must-start as the Seahawks are set to face a Tennessee Titans secondary which allowed the second most passing touchdowns in Week 1.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon probably was viewed as a RB2 or flex play entering the season, but could quickly jump to the ‘must-start’ list. The Bengals proved the workload will be there for the fifth-year running back in complement of QB Joe Burrow. No other running back saw more looks than Mixon (33) during the first week. And he made the most of them, recording first downs on 21% of his rushing attempts. Mixon’s 29 rushes for 127 yards and one touchdown resulted in 0.76 fantasy points per touch (25 total points).

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos

Josh Jacobs was the only running back to record more fantasy points per touch with at least 10 touches. Gordon averaged 1.47 points per touch and 1.57 points per target (three catches on three targets) as he finished with 101 rushing yards on merely 11 carries. His 14 touches earned him 21 fantasy points. Gordon should be in line for another productive day with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the docket.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Kirk was among those who had a big day for Arizona during the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. He registered 4.80 fantasy points per touch, which actually ranked higher than teammate DeAndre Hopkins (4.38). It was obviously helped by the pair of touchdowns Kirk scored as he finished with five catches for 70 yards (24 fantasy points). He presents an interesting flex option going against a Minnesota Vikings secondary which allowed the sixth-best passer rating to an opposing quarterback in Week 1.