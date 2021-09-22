Fantasy Football Week 3 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

NESN Logo Sign In

Trying to capitalize on advantageous matchups. That’s the name of the game when it comes to fantasy football.

Yes, you always should start Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey regardless of who the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers, respectfully, are playing. But for the lion’s share of players across the league, matchups very much should be taken into consideration and potentially influence fantasy lineup decisions.

In Week 3, for example, we recommend starting a quarterback who’s largely been a fantasy afterthought for his entire career to date. On the flip side, we’re going to advise you to put one of the game’s best wide receivers on your bench.

Here are our fantasy starts and sits for the upcoming NFL slate.

STARTS

Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers

Darnold’s transition to Carolina has been a seamless one thus far. He’s thrown for a combined 584 passing yards with three touchdowns and only one interception through two games with his new team. A favorable matchup awaits Darnold and the Panthers on Thursday night when they visit the Texans. Houston thus far hasn’t been as bad defensively as most expected, but the unit still isn’t very good.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona’s offense as a whole should be able to feast against Jacksonville on Sunday. But considering the Jaguars have allowed the fifth-most fantasy to points to running backs, it could be a particularly big day for Edmonds. He also is a factor in the Cardinals’ passing game and has hauled in receptions on all nine of his targets on the season to date. Not to mention, James Conner hasn’t proved to be much of a handcuff yet.

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Woods is off to a slow start to the season, only accounting for eight catches through two games. But we wouldn’t be shocked to see the veteran wideout post a breakout performance against the Bucs, who’ve struggled against the pass on the young campaign. Even the lowly Atlanta Falcons were able to rack up 300 passing yards against Tampa Bay. With a ton of attention likely fixated on Cooper Kupp, Woods could see his targets — and production — jump.